Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Two face drug charges after raid in Port Charlotte

Mariah Merchant and Jonathan King
Mariah Merchant and Jonathan King(Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Two Port Charlotte people were arrested after possibly flushing evidence down toilets as deputies executed a search warrant of a home Thursday, authorities said.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at a home in the 3000 block of Brooklyn Avenue in Port Charlotte. Deputies announced themselves and ordered the occupants to exit. Two people complied; however, two others, identified as Jonathan King, 35, and Mariah Merchant, 29. did not. As deputies entered the home, they located the pair, each in separate bathrooms standing near the toilets.

While being searched, King was found to have $3,800 in cash on his person, as well as a baggie containing 7.8g of methamphetamine. Deputies also discovered trace amounts of fentanyl on his hands.

In the master bedroom, deputies discovered a safe containing a digital scale and pills.

Inside the other bedrooms, deputies located various baggies containing a total of 24.6g of fentanyl, 7.5g of methamphetamine, 3 Pyrex smoking pipes (testing positive for methamphetamine residue), a bottle of methadone, and 3 unidentified pills.

Merchant was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. King was charged with trafficking in fentanyl; three counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, methadone and buprenorphine hydrochloride); and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people died in a crash on I-75 Thursday night, police said.
Four die while trying to change tire on I-75 in Sarasota, police say
Parrish man bitten by a cottonmouth snake.
Parrish man survives encounter with a cottonmouth
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Family identifies baby killed in overnight fire.
Family identifies infant killed in Manatee County house fire
A man has died following a crash in Bradenton.
73-year-old Bradenton man dies after getting hit by a vehicle while riding his bike

Latest News

Cynthia Lee Jones and Jason Hollada
Second arrest made in Englewood burglary
Two men try illegally dumping tree debris in South Omaha neighborhood (this is the back of...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Two men illegally dumping tree debris in South Omaha neighborhood
You can run, but you can't hide.
Gator closes North Port road for a while
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Friday July 16th
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Friday July 16th