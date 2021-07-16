Slow weather pattern change on the way for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dry air over Florida will limit the number of thunderstorms we get today. Most of us will not see any storms.

We will start the day with sunny skies and build a few fair-weather clouds by lunchtime. Winds will continue to be out of the east today and, after a few showers form by mid-afternoon, the motion of the storms will be from east to west. The storm chance is only about 30% again today and many of the storms will have a short lifespan.

The weekend will feature a slowly shifting wind. We will start with an easterly flow and watch the winds turn increasingly south. Moisture will increase and rain chances rise a bit. Boaters will see a light chop and two-foot seas through the weekend.

Next week a continuing shift in winds will bring the flow out of the southwest. This wind pattern will continue to increase moisture and shift the timing of the showers. Expect greater chances for late morning showers near the coast before the storms move inland later in the afternoon.

Sarahan dust is back and is keeping the tropics calm for the time being.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.