Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Slow weather pattern change on the way for the Suncoast

John Scalzi with First Alert Weather
John Scalzi with First Alert Weather
By John Scalzi
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dry air over Florida will limit the number of thunderstorms we get today. Most of us will not see any storms.

We will start the day with sunny skies and build a few fair-weather clouds by lunchtime. Winds will continue to be out of the east today and, after a few showers form by mid-afternoon, the motion of the storms will be from east to west. The storm chance is only about 30% again today and many of the storms will have a short lifespan.

The weekend will feature a slowly shifting wind. We will start with an easterly flow and watch the winds turn increasingly south. Moisture will increase and rain chances rise a bit. Boaters will see a light chop and two-foot seas through the weekend.

Next week a continuing shift in winds will bring the flow out of the southwest. This wind pattern will continue to increase moisture and shift the timing of the showers. Expect greater chances for late morning showers near the coast before the storms move inland later in the afternoon.

Sarahan dust is back and is keeping the tropics calm for the time being.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WWSB Am wx
WWSB Am wx

Most Read

Parrish man bitten by a cottonmouth snake.
Parrish man survives encounter with a cottonmouth
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Four people died in a crash on I-75 Thursday night, police said.
Four die while trying to change tire on I-75 in Sarasota, police say
Family identifies baby killed in overnight fire.
Family identifies infant killed in Manatee County house fire
A man has died following a crash in Bradenton.
73-year-old Bradenton man dies after getting hit by a vehicle while riding his bike

Latest News

WWSB Am wx
WWSB Am wx
1st system since Elsa in the tropics
Only a few storms for Friday
Fairly dry Friday
ABC7 First Alert Weather - 6pm July 15, 2021
scalzi wx
Slightly drier air will limit storms for several days