Second arrest made in Englewood burglary

Cynthia Lee Jones and Jason Hollada
Cynthia Lee Jones and Jason Hollada(Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)
By Charlotte Sun
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (Englewood Sun) - Deputies have made a second arrest in the burglary of an Englewood woman’s home, a story that went viral because of the bizarre doorbell video of the burglars.

On Monday, Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Cynthia Lee Jones, 52, of Punta Gorda, for allegedly being involved in the crime, according to our coverage partners at the Englewood Sun.

Earlier, Jason Hollada, 35, of Sarasota was arrested after being recognized in the video by the homeowner. Both are charged with grand theft from a person 65 or older, and unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.

Deputies say the two were involved in a June 14 burglary at the home of a 74-year-old woman on Grafton Terrace.

Detectives learned several items were missing from the home, including antique glassware, silverware and cups, a 14-karat woman’s Rolex watch and other jewelry items, and a MacBook computer that were valued at $78,000, court records show.

An investigation led to Hollada, who had been renting a room from the woman for 18 days and had been evicted on April 1, records show. Sarasota County deputies picked Hollada up on a warrant from Charlotte County on July 5.

During questioning, Hollada named two other people: Cynthia Jones and a friend, who was also seen in the video. Hollada said Jones drove him and the other man to the home on Grafton Terrace that night. He said Jones was supposed to pawn the stolen items, but said she wanted to keep some of the property for herself, deputies said.

