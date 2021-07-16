Sarasota PD hosts surprise active shooter training at Sarasota High School

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police held an active shooter training exercise at Sarasota High School. Police kept the training a secret to test response times of officers and invited other agencies to take part.

The training kicked off at 10:30 a.m. Captain Kenneth Rainey said he was hoping to let the officers react and find weakness in their response.

“It was a SNAP training. Our officers did not know that , when they came to work, they were going to be responding to an active shooter drill,” Rainey explained.

Officers were dispatched to Sarasota High where they were made to locate a specific building as they would in an active shooter situation. The training helps expose areas in which responding officers need to improve and strengthen, said Rainey.

It was also an opportunity to test body cameras that allow officers to broadcast the scene live to supervising officers on the ground.

It’s training officers are glad to know but hope they never have to use.

