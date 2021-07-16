Advertise With Us
Sarasota Police investigating shots fired incident

Shots fired incident
Shots fired incident(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in Sarasota are investigating a shots fired incident.

The call went out around 7:30 p.m. for an incident on Cocoanut Avenue and 12th Street.

According to police, there were shell casings found, but no injuries have been reported.

Police investigating shots fired incident in Sarasota.
Police investigating shots fired incident in Sarasota.(WWSB)

Police say this seems to be an isolated incident. Anyone with information should contact the Sarasota Police Department at 941-263-6773.

