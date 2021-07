SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Meet Slim, the sweet Sheppard mix looking for his forever home.

This pup loves kids, does well with other dogs, and has a very mild-mannered personality.

If you’d like to adopt Slim or learn more about his siblings, contact Donte’s Den at (941) 219-3730.

