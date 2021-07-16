More afternoon storms for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a couple of rather inactive days of those afternoon storms things will change a bit for the weekend as some mid level moisture return. That means the storms that pop up along the sea breeze will be stronger and stick around longer as the storms tap into the additional moisture source. The winds will be out of the SE at 10 mph which will pin the sea breeze close to the coast which means the main focus of storms will be closer to I-75 and westward toward the Gulf.

Wider coverage of mid afternoon storms likely for weekend (wwsb)

The rain chance will be 50% for both Saturday and Sunday with mainly late afternoon and early evening storms otherwise mostly sunny in the morning followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90′s with feels like temperatures nearing 100 degrees each afternoon. The showers and storms will be moving to the WNW at 5-10 mph. So look for more rain than we have seen in the past few days. Winds will be out of the SE at 10 mph throughout much of the day.

Monday we start to see a timing change of the storms impacting the Suncoast. A late season trough and cold front moving into the SE U.S. on Monday with turn the winds around to the south then southwest. This typically brings a chance for morning storms and early afternoon storms along the coastal areas and then the focus of storms shifts inland later in the day. This pattern will continue through Wednesday of next week. With this onshore flow we will see overnight lows above average in the upper 70′s to near 80 degrees and highs in the upper 80′s with heat indices in the upper 90′s to near 100 degrees.

For boaters on Saturday look for winds to start the day out of the SE at 10 knots and then begin to turn to the SW by mid afternoon. Seas will be 2 feet or less with a light chop on the waters. Winds and seas will be higher near the late day storms that will move out over the waters late in the day.

The tropics remain quiet for now.

