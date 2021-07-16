Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Lifeguards from all over state to compete at Siesta Beach

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Siesta Beach will host the state’s top lifeguards for the 2021 United States Lifesaving Association James “Mac” McCarthy Memorial Surf Lifeguard Championships July 21 and July 22.

The two-day event showcases the skills and abilities of lifeguards as they compete in swimming, running, paddling, rowing, and water rescue events. The competition serves as the Southeast Regional championships for USLA competitors. Top finishers in each event qualify to compete in the 2021 USLA National Lifeguard Championships Aug. 4 to Aug. 7 at South Padre Island, Texas.

Lifeguards compete in USLA Southeast Regional Lifeguard Championships at Siesta Beach in 2016.

There is no cost for admission to the event, to be held on Siesta Public Beach. Several Sarasota County lifeguards will be participating in the various events throughout the competition.

This year marks the third time the competition has been held on Siesta Beach. The last time the competition was in Sarasota County was 2016.

Event Information:

What: USLA James “Mac” McCarthy Memorial Surf Lifeguard Championships.

When: July 21 – 22, 2021, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Siesta Beach, 948 Beach Road Sarasota, FL 34242 (near the yellow lifeguard stand).

