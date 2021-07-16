Advertise With Us
Largo police help remove ‘trespassing’ alligator

Largo PD had to remove this unwanted guess from outside of the mall.
Largo PD had to remove this unwanted guess from outside of the mall.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LARGO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Largo PD posted a hilarious video of two of their officers removing a trespasser from Largo Mall.

The suspect? A small alligator.

Officers were called after the animal was spotted outside the mall and they found the gator outside clinging to one of the walls.

Thankfully, the gator didn’t resist being carried away.

