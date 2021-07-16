Largo police help remove ‘trespassing’ alligator

LARGO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Largo PD posted a hilarious video of two of their officers removing a trespasser from Largo Mall.

The suspect? A small alligator.

Officers were called after the animal was spotted outside the mall and they found the gator outside clinging to one of the walls.

The suspect just before the apprehension. pic.twitter.com/bhEghrs0Wm — Largo Police (@LargoPD) July 16, 2021

Thankfully, the gator didn’t resist being carried away.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.