Kitten rescued from Manatee River after jumping off Green Bridge in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - We’ve heard that saying that cats have nine lives. That certainly holds true for one cute little kitten.

An image from Tuesday shows a small kitten on a concrete ledge on the Green Bridge. A Manatee County Animal Services officer tried to rescue her. She had different plans. She ended up jumping off the bridge into the Manatee River.

“Pure fear, I was so scared for that kitten, that it wasn’t going to make it,” said James Yarnell, an officer with Manatee County Animal Services.

Miraculously the kitten survived. Fortunately, an FWC boat crew was nearby. They were able to rescue the kitten from the river in a nick of time.

“Without their help, we wouldn’t have been able to get that kitten out of the water as quickly as we did,” said Yarnell.

That kitten has been named Ariel. She was recovering at Manatee County Animal Services in Palmetto. ABC7 has received word on Thursday night that she had to be transferred to a 24 hour animal hospital. It’s for possible internal bleeding.

“She’s an adorable three-month old kitten,” said Hans Wohlgefahrt, an Outreach and Event Specialist for Manatee County Animal Services. “It’s heartwarming that she is simply alive right now after going through something like that.”

It’s not known why Ariel was on the bridge. Animal service officials are hoping she fully recovers so she could one day find her forever home.

For more information on pet adoption from Manatee County Animal Services you can log onto https://www.mymanatee.org/departments/public_safety/animal_services or call 941-742-5933.

