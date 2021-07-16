Gator closes North Port road for a while

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A trapper was called in to remove an alligator blocking a section of North Port Boulevard Thursday.

The gator tried to seek refuge under a police vehicle, but was a bit too big to hide. The North Port Police department documented the event on Twitter.

This funny looking cat was wandering around North Port Blvd. this evening. When officers arrived it took an interesting approach to hide. Puuuuurty sure we can see ya “little” guy. Roadway impacted. A trapper is removing the feisty feline. #Florida #gator pic.twitter.com/jKAcu46CNf — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) July 16, 2021

