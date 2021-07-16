Advertise With Us
Gator closes North Port road for a while

You can run, but you can't hide.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A trapper was called in to remove an alligator blocking a section of North Port Boulevard Thursday.

The gator tried to seek refuge under a police vehicle, but was a bit too big to hide. The North Port Police department documented the event on Twitter.

