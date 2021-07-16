DoorDash driver arrested for allegedly putting fingers, obscene note in police officers’ food

NEW YORK (WCBS) - New York police officers were not happy when they saw food a DoorDash driver brought them had a note in it with a profane message.

The driver was later arrested after a video was discovered that allegedly showed him place the note and put his finger in the food.

“It was a prank. They don’t got no note,” Lance Layne said as officers escorted him out of the 61st precinct.

A video, from an account he confirmed was his, allegedly shows the DoorDash delivery man putting his fingers and a note into the food.

It read: “Hope that (vulgarity) tastes good,” followed by an expletive.

Layne then reportedly dropped off the food at the precinct Monday.

The 30-year-old insisted the precinct was not a target.

“I got nothing against them,” Layne said, rolling down the window of a car to talk to reporters Thursday.

He was out on parole for the 2011 attempted murder of an NYPD officer and has seven prior arrests.

“Nothing against them, it was a prank, they know that,” Layne said.

In a statement, DoorDash called the behavior unacceptable.

“We have deactivated the dasher, reached out to the customer involved, and stand ready to support law enforcement,” the company said.

DoorDash also says it runs criminal background checks on all drivers, so it’s unclear how Layne passed that check.

He is now facing charges of attempted assault on a police officer.

