Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

CDC reports human monkeypox case in Dallas

By CNN
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A traveler is hospitalized in Dallas with a case of human monkeypox after a recent visit to Nigeria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The traveler, who was not identified, took a flight to the United States from Lagos on July 8.

They landed in Atlanta the next day, the CDC said.

From there, there the traveler reportedly boarded a flight to Dallas.

“Travelers on these flights were required to wear masks as well as in the U.S. airports due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” the CDC said.

“Therefore, it’s believed the risk of spread of monkeypox via respiratory droplets to others on the planes and the airports is low.”

Dallas County Reports Monkeypox Virus Infection DALLAS (July 16, 2021) – Dallas County Health and Human Services...

Posted by Dallas County Health and Human Services on Friday, July 16, 2021

Before this case, there have been at least six reported cases of monkeypox in travelers returning from Nigeria.

This case is not related to any of these previous cases, according to the CDC.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people died in a crash on I-75 Thursday night, police said.
Four die while trying to change tire on I-75 in Sarasota, police say
Parrish man bitten by a cottonmouth snake.
Parrish man survives encounter with a cottonmouth
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Family identifies baby killed in overnight fire.
Family identifies infant killed in Manatee County house fire
A man has died following a crash in Bradenton.
73-year-old Bradenton man dies after getting hit by a vehicle while riding his bike

Latest News

FILE - In this June 18, 2020, file photo, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA)...
Judge orders end to DACA, current enrollees safe for now
Ricky Hamm leaves UAB's COVID unit after 187 days
‘He’s a stubborn child of God’: Medical helicopter pilot released after 187 days in hospital’s COVID unit
Genshu Price is on a campaign to put other kids through college by raising money through...
Hawaii teen recycles cans, bottles to raise college tuition money, but not just for himself
A regional train sits in the flood waters at the local station in Kordel, Germany, Thursday...
Rescuers race to prevent more deaths from European floods