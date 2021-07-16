Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Atlanta Police: Scooter riders may try to steal your car

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) – Atlanta Police are warning drivers about a possible scam, involving scooter riders.

The department reports an increase of incidents where a scooter rider bumps your car from behind and then fakes an injury to get you to come to check on them.

While you’re out of the car, someone else hops into your driver’s seat and drives away.

Police are telling drivers to stay in their cars, lock their doors if they feel unsafe and call 911 immediately.

They can assess the damage or check on the condition of the scooter rider when they arrive.

Police said most accidents are real, but drivers should be on the lookout for bump-and-carjack scams like these.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people died in a crash on I-75 Thursday night, police said.
Four die while trying to change tire on I-75 in Sarasota, police say
Parrish man bitten by a cottonmouth snake.
Parrish man survives encounter with a cottonmouth
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Family identifies baby killed in overnight fire.
Family identifies infant killed in Manatee County house fire
A man has died following a crash in Bradenton.
73-year-old Bradenton man dies after getting hit by a vehicle while riding his bike

Latest News

FILE - In this July 23, 2018 file photo, a duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson,...
63 new charges filed in deadly Missouri duck boat mishap
Largo PD had to remove this unwanted guess from outside of the mall.
Largo police help remove ‘trespassing’ alligator
Crews are working an explosion at an Ardmore asphalt plant Friday morning.
One dead in explosion, fire at Okla. asphalt plant
desantis
DeSantis tells protestors not to block traffic