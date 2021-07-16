Advertise With Us
63 new charges filed in deadly Missouri duck boat mishap

FILE - In this July 23, 2018 file photo, a duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson,...
FILE - In this July 23, 2018 file photo, a duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., is raised after it went down the evening of July 19 after a thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength winds, killing 17 people. A county prosecutor and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed state charges, Friday, July 16, 2021, against three employees of the duck boat tourist attraction in connection with the boat sinking.(Nathan Papes | Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP)
By KYTV staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KYTV/Gray News) - The Stone County, Mo., Prosecutor Matt Selby and the Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced new charges against three employees of the former Ride the Ducks attraction in Branson, KYTV reported.

The Ride the Ducks boat sank on Table Rock Lake on July 19, 2018, killing 17 and injuring several more. The Stretch Boat No. 7 entered into Table Rock Lake during a severe thunderstorm.

In total, the prosecutors filed 63 new charges against Kenneth Scott McKee, Charles Baltzell and Curtis Lanham.

Investigators say McKee, the captain of Stretch Boat No. 7 failed to exercise his duties as a licensed captain by entering the lake during a severe thunderstorm warning and failed to follow policies and training by not having passengers affix flotation devices as the boat took on water.

Investigators say Baltzell as operations supervisor and Lanham as general manager failed to communicate weather conditions and cease operations during a severe thunderstorm warning.

McKee faces 17 counts of first degree involuntary manslaughter, five counts of first degree endangering the welfare of a child and seven counts of first degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Baltzell and Lanham each face 17 counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter.

Read the state’s felony complaint here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/ducks-complaint.pdf?sfvrsn=ebdb49a7_2

Read the investigators’ report here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/mckee-pc-statement.pdf?sfvrsn=3a7df6e2_2

