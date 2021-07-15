Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe holding teen performances this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A big weekend is ahead for the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe in Sarasota. This weekend they will hold performances featuring teen students after wrapping up their summer musical theatre program. They will perform The Technicolor Musical. It’s an original musical that will feature songs that send a message, of love and peace.

Stage of Discovery is a five week program focused on musical theatre. It gives teens 13 to 18 the chance to learn from creative professionals.

“Westcoast has helped me come out of my shell and it’s definitely helped me with people skills. I was that girl in the corner. I didn’t want to sing, I didn’t want to dance,” said Tianna Harris who recently graduated high school and is in her sixth year of camp.

Throughout the camp, students get to hone in their skills for singing, acting, and dancing.

“We’re all discovering new things about ourselves every single day every minute every second and it’s really great,” said 9th grader Alitash Tafesse.

Part of their coursework involves learning how to do voiceover work and how to use their voices in a big way.

“My whole thing as a teacher is really getting kids to imagine things and and go beyond what they see,” said Renata Eastlick who is an acting instructor for Stage of Discovery.

Tickets are sold out for the weekend performances. To learn more about Stage of Discovery, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.