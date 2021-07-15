Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Slightly drier air will limit storms for several days

scalzi wx
scalzi wx
By John Scalzi
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -We have had a lot of rain lately and it’s time to dry out a little bit. For the next two or three days, our chances for showers will drop. While there will still be a few showers around, the number of storms will be about half of what we have seen this week. Also, storms that do form will likely not last long. The dry air should arrive by mid-day and last into the weekend. Rain chance will drop from 60% to 30% into Saturday.

By the end of the weekend and into next week the high-pressure ridge to the north, which has brought us our east wind, will slip south. This will twist our winds to the south and bring back the moisture very quickly. Rain chances will start to increase by Sunday. Winds out of the south early next week may turn southwest and will permit showers to form a bit earlier and move well inland later in the day.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red tide spreading to more Sarasota beaches, health department says
Sarasota, Florida
Sarasota named one of 10 best places to live in the U.S.
Joseph Leuvano
Sarasota man had hundreds of child porn images on his phone, police say
Authorities are investigating possible explosive material in a car in Port Charlotte Wednesday.
UPDATE: All clear is given after Port Charlotte evacuation
Paul Nicolazzi
Bradenton man charged with illegal dumping

Latest News

Drier air to move in through Friday
Not as many storms for Thursday
wx6
First Alert Weather - 6pm July 14, 2021
Modrick Slate
More afternoon storms today, then a break!
Futurecast
Futurecast