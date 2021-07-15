Slightly drier air will limit storms for several days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -We have had a lot of rain lately and it’s time to dry out a little bit. For the next two or three days, our chances for showers will drop. While there will still be a few showers around, the number of storms will be about half of what we have seen this week. Also, storms that do form will likely not last long. The dry air should arrive by mid-day and last into the weekend. Rain chance will drop from 60% to 30% into Saturday.

By the end of the weekend and into next week the high-pressure ridge to the north, which has brought us our east wind, will slip south. This will twist our winds to the south and bring back the moisture very quickly. Rain chances will start to increase by Sunday. Winds out of the south early next week may turn southwest and will permit showers to form a bit earlier and move well inland later in the day.

