Sarasota man charged with manslaughter in overdose case

Ricky Turner, Jr.
Ricky Turner, Jr.(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man is being accused of manslaughter after selling fentanyl to a women who later died after overdosing on the drug, the Sarasota Police Department said.

Ricky Turner, Jr., 36, of Sarasota, was arrested July 14 after an investigation that began March 7, when a woman was found dead in her apartment, the victim of a fentanyl overdose.

An examination of phone records revealed she had been in contact with Turner, who had sold her drugs, an arrest report said.

In March and April, Sarasota Police undercover detectives say they bought fentanyl from Turner on three separate occasions.

Turner was arrested Thursday by Sarasota Police detectives in the 1800 block of North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, in a hotel parking lot without incident, the report said.

Turner was taken to the Sarasota County Jail where he’s currently being held on bond.

In addition to manslaughter, Turner is facing three counts of sale of fentanyl, three counts of illegal use of a two-way communication device, and three counts of driving with a suspended license.

