Red tide plaques Tampa Bay but is the Suncoast next

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -It has been issues after issue for the environment up in Tampa Bay. As we watch the shores become filled with dead fish and sea life, due to the red tide outbreak, city officials in St. Petersburg are crying out for help from Governor DeSantis.

As of early today, they had yet to hear from the governor’s office. They are asking for the declaration of a state of emergency to provide funds for clean up, similar to past years.

This disaster has locals pointing fingers towards the the Piney Point spill. However, time again, scientist and officials have not declared that this is Piney Point’s fault. Rather, that have continued to state it may, and likely enhanced the bloom. Add in that Hurricane Elsa churned the waters and possibly brought in already dead fish, it was a perfect storm.

What would it take though to say that this is directly due to Piney Point? Tim Ivey, an instructor for environmental science at The University of South Florida explained, “Where they’ll do a nutrient experiment where they will go through and put the red tide into a growth chamber, and add just the, what they think is the missing nutrients that might be present out there and see how they respond to it. One of them experiments that Dr. Howell did she noticed that it calls them cyanobacteria, small bacteria the blue and the red tide are grazing on those.”

Therefore, the bloom may have been enhanced from the nutrients from Piney Point, but the hard data will be the determining factor for where to put the blame.

What about the Suncoast? This bloom in Tampa Bay has many reminiscing on the 2018 bloom and lead to concerns about an increase along our coastline. We continue to see red tide levels present along Longboat Key and dead fish are starting to wash ashore on Coquina Beach. Ivey explained, " Fish and Wildlife, the folks over there, are doing counts of these things, and they’re seeing some high levels down there. So it looks like some of its came out, or... it could be the the stuff that got pushed back out, or stuff that is residual and repository there that was pushed in by Hurricane Elsa.”

