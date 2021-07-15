Parrish man survives encounter with a cottonmouth

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - It was a very scary encounter for C.K. Chorley on Saturday. He was bitten on his finger by a cottonmouth while he was doing some weeding near one of the bushes in his yard on 22nd Court East.

“It was just like a prick, like you hit a thorn,” said Chorley. “That didn’t hurt really quickly, but then I got lightheaded.” That’s when the venom really kicked in causing some severe swelling.

“The throbbing was intense, the swelling started happening rapidly,” said Chorley. “That went from the finger all the way up to the palm and started progressing pretty quickly as I got to the hospital.”

The anti-venom treatment Chorley received at the hospital was most likely a lifesaver. “Four anti-venom IVs ... those are given six hours apart and then after each IV they do a blood test,” said Chorley.

Chorley spent 30 hours in the hospital. He continues his recovery at home. He believes the snake most likely came from the creek behind his home.

Chorley doesn’t want this happening to anyone else, that’s why he says he is sharing his story. “Just take more precaution and what you’re doing, because I took it for granted and I won’t anymore,” said Chorley.

Wildlife experts say the recent heavy rains could have contributed to the snake being in that location.

