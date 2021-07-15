Only a few storms for Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We can expect just a few scattered showers on Friday as the tongue of drier air continues to move through our skies on Friday. Sure we will see a few isolated showers and a possible thunderstorm but they won’t be widespread and will be moving fairly quickly off to the west during the late afternoon and early evening.

We should see plenty of sunshine on Friday a little more than we did on Thursday with some fair weather cumulus clouds developing during the afternoon. Temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer than average due to east wind and the lack of much of a sea breeze. The high on Thursday was 93 and we can expect that again on Friday. We will see some storms late in the day but should not be too big and should move through quickly the rain chance is at 30%.

More moisture returns for weekend (wwsb)

Saturday we start to transition back to more late afternoon and early evening storms the rain chance bumps up to 40%. The high on Saturday will be near the average which is 90 and heat indices in the upper 90′s. Winds out of the SSE at 10 mph with a bit of a sea breeze developing later in the day.

Sunday expect similar conditions with a 40% for scattered afternoon storms and a high of 90.

A trough of low pressure and cold front moves down into the SE U.S. on Monday and that pushes the high pressure to our south. This will allow for a bit of a change in the timing of the storms with a chance for some coastal showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning and then those will tend to push inland later in the day.

We will see scattered storms during the morning and early afternoon near the coast and then once again most of the concentrated rain will be well inland later in the day on a SW wind. It will be muggy with that onshore flow.

All is fairly quiet in the tropics we continue to watch a little swirl to the north of Bermuda. It is moving to the SW but will be picked up by a frontal system and carried off to the N. Atlantic where it will fade away.

Boating weather for Friday looking good with winds out of the east at 5-10 knots and then switching to the NW later in the day. Seas will be 2 feet or less with a light chop on the waters.

