Not as many storms for Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some drier air will slip in on Thursday limiting our afternoon downpours for a couple of days and then back to the big boomers for the weekend. The rain chance will drop to 30% only for late day storms on Thursday and Friday otherwise look for mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90′s. Winds will be out of the east to southeast at 10 mph. Great beach day!

Friday same holds true with just a few isolated late day storms and a high around 92 degrees. The atmosphere moistens up on Saturday with the rain chances jumping back to 50-60% for those late day storms. Winds will be out of the SE at 10 mph with a little sea breeze developing in the afternoon. It is along that sea breeze we will see storms firing up and pushing toward the Gulf later in the day. Sunday is going to be the same as Saturday with only late day storms rolling through bringing some locally heavy rain at times along with dangerous lightning.

A trough of low pressure and a weak cold front will move into the SE U.S. which will push the high pressure ridge to our south which will switch the winds around to the south to southwest. This will bring onshore flow for the start of the work week which will bring a chance for a few showers in the morning during the morning hours and then the storms gather and gain strength while they push into the inland areas heading toward the east coast later in the day.

Fairly storm free next two days (WWSB)

In the tropics we are watching only one area NE of Bermuda in the Atlantic and it only as a 10% chance of developing as it drifts to the SW at 10 mph. This system will eventually get picked up by a cold front and carried off to the north Atlantic where it will eventually fade away.

For boaters look for winds out of the ENE at 10 knots and seas running 2 feet or less with a light chop on the bays and inland waters.

