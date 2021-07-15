Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Microsoft’s Clippy gets new life as emoji

Microsoft teased the return of Clippy in a tweet Wednesday, saying if it got 20,000 likes, it...
Microsoft teased the return of Clippy in a tweet Wednesday, saying if it got 20,000 likes, it would make the switch.(Microsoft via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Microsoft is giving the decades-old virtual assistant Clippy a second life.

Clippy debuted in Windows 97 as a small paper clip to help Microsoft Office users.

It got the boot ten years later in Office 2007.

After a 14-year hiatus, it resurfaced earlier this year for a single day as an animated sticker in Microsoft Teams.

Now, ahead of Saturday’s World Emoji Day, Microsoft says it will replace its standard paperclip emoji with an image of Clippy.

Microsoft teased the return in a tweet Wednesday, saying if it got 20,000 likes, it would make the switch.

It’s part of a larger refresh of 1,800 emojis across all Microsoft apps and services.

The full refresh will roll out later this year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red tide spreading to more Sarasota beaches, health department says
Paul Nicolazzi
Bradenton man charged with illegal dumping
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Authorities are investigating possible explosive material in a car in Port Charlotte Wednesday.
UPDATE: All clear is given after Port Charlotte evacuation
Sarasota, Florida
Sarasota named one of 10 best places to live in the U.S.

Latest News

Gov. Tim Walz signs an executive order restricting conversion therapy in Minnesota.
Minnesota governor restricts conversion therapy
A sign reminding people of the coronavirus pandemic is threaded through a cup holder on the...
Nurse’s union urges CDC to reinstate mask recommendations
CMS administrator on push in minority communities
CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure
CMS administrator explains the coverage discounts that are available