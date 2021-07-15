Manatee County to host free vaccination event for pets

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Animal Services and District 1 Commissioner James Satcher will host a free pet vaccination, microchip and licensing clinic for Manatee County pet owners.

The event will be held Friday, July 23 from 8 a.m. to noon at Rocky Bluff Library. Pet owners must register in advance here. Dogs must be leashed and non-aggressive. Cats must be in a secure carrier. Pet owners will need to provide a driver’s license, or state ID, and a completed clinic waiver. The free clinics were made possible through a $10,000 donation from the Manatee Community Foundation. Free services offered include:

Vaccines (rabies and distemper)

Microchip (with pet registration)

Manatee County Annual Pet License

Manatee County Animal Services is Manatee County’s only open-admission shelter facility, taking in an average of seven animals per day in 2020. The mission of MCAS is to maintain public health and safety through the enforcement of laws and ordinances related to animals, issue and maintain records for annual pet licensing, promote responsible pet ownership, promote adoptions, and reduce pet overpopulation.

