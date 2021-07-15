Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Manatee County to host free vaccination event for pets

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Animal Services and District 1 Commissioner James Satcher will host a free pet vaccination, microchip and licensing clinic for Manatee County pet owners.

The event will be held Friday, July 23 from 8 a.m. to noon at Rocky Bluff Library. Pet owners must register in advance here. Dogs must be leashed and non-aggressive. Cats must be in a secure carrier. Pet owners will need to provide a driver’s license, or state ID, and a completed clinic waiver. The free clinics were made possible through a $10,000 donation from the Manatee Community Foundation. Free services offered include:

Manatee County Animal Services is Manatee County’s only open-admission shelter facility, taking in an average of seven animals per day in 2020. The mission of MCAS is to maintain public health and safety through the enforcement of laws and ordinances related to animals, issue and maintain records for annual pet licensing, promote responsible pet ownership, promote adoptions, and reduce pet overpopulation.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red tide spreading to more Sarasota beaches, health department says
Paul Nicolazzi
Bradenton man charged with illegal dumping
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Authorities are investigating possible explosive material in a car in Port Charlotte Wednesday.
UPDATE: All clear is given after Port Charlotte evacuation
Parrish man bitten by a cottonmouth snake.
Parrish man survives encounter with a cottonmouth

Latest News

In this Sept. 17, 2013, file photo, the Versace logo is shown on a planter outside of the South...
‘Double suicide’ at Gianni Versace’s former mansion
You can download the Click-2-Fix app for free!
City of Sarasota announces mobile app to simplify non-emergency requests
Julia Hugan
Landlord arrested after throwing brick through tenant’s window, police say
Family identifies baby killed in overnight fire.
Family identifies infant killed in Manatee County house fire