Landlord arrested after throwing brick through tenant’s window, police say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An 82-year-old landlord was jailed Thursday after she threw a brick through her tenant’s window during an argument, the Sarasota Police Department says.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Julia Hugan was attempting to evict a tenant when the argument began about 7:30 a.m., at the residence in the 2000 block of Pershing Avenue. Hugan had posted an eviction notice on the tenant’s door, but the tenant ignored it, she told police, because she thought it was fake.

During the confrontation, Hugan said the tenant began yelling at her and walked inside the residence, the affidavit said. Hugan then picked up a brick and threw it through the tenant’s bedroom window. The brick narrowly missed the tenant, who was sitting on her bed, police say.

Hugan was arrested and charged with throwing a deadly missile into a dwelling. She was booked into the Sarasota County Jail. The tenant packed up voluntarily and was taken to the Salvation Army, police say.

