Infant dies in Manatee house fire

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An 11-month-old boy was killed Thursday in an early morning house fire in Manatee County.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were responding to a call on Ninth Street East at about 1:30 a.m., when they heard someone screaming nearby. The deputies ran to a quadplex in the 4000 block of Ninth Street East to find it on fire.

A 14-year-old girl on the second floor has awakened to find her apartment on fire, the sheriff’s office said. Seven people, including two children, managed to get out, but attempts to save the 11-month-old boy were unsuccessful. One adult family member suffered burns while trying to go back into the structure to locate the child.

The deputies on scene ran inside the burning building and attempted to climb a flight of stairs but had to withdraw because the second floor was completely engulfed in flames, with the ceiling collapsing.

With firefighters on the way, the deputies were able to get the remaining families out of the building.

The fire was soon extinguished. Firefighters located the infant boy on the second floor.

The state fire marshal is investigating the fire; the sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for later today.

