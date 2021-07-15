Advertise With Us
Hippopotamus and Gorilla born one day apart at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney's Animal Kingdom has two new family members!(Disney)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WWSB) – Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park welcomed two baby animals this week just a day apart, with a Nile hippopotamus calf born Monday and a western lowland gorilla following on Tuesday.

Both babies and moms are doing well and are under supervision of the park’s animal care team.

Gorilla mom Azizi gave birth backstage at the theme park Tuesday afternoon and Nile Hippo Tuma gave birth to her calf in the park’s Safi River.

Disney’s animal care team is making sure both moms have ample time to nurse and bond with their newborns; updates will be shared soon, including the sex and weight of each new arrival.

Both sets of parents were paired through the Species Survival Plan, a program overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The plan ensures responsible breeding of vulnerable or critically endangered species – including Nile Hippopotamuses and western lowland gorillas – to help create healthy, genetically diverse populations for years to come.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

