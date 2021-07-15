Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Florida leads the nation in Obamacare sign-ups

(WIFR)
By News Service of Florida
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - Florida continues to lead the U.S. in the number of new people enrolling in Obamacare health plans during a special enrollment period that began earlier this year, according to data released Wednesday by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

In all, 1.5 million people in 36 states that use a federal health-insurance exchange enrolled in plans available under the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare, between Feb. 15 and June 30.

With 413,409 Floridians enrolling, the Sunshine State accounted for 27 percent of the selections made nationwide, the data show. President Joe Biden signed an executive order in January authorizing a special enrollment period between Feb. 15 and Aug. 15 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the average monthly premium for health insurance coverage through the federal marketplace fell 25 percent in April after more generous premium tax subsidies were included in the American Rescue Plan Act. Biden signed the federal stimulus package into law in March.

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, 34 percent of the people now enrolled in a health plan are paying $10 or less per month, after the tax credits are taken into account.

