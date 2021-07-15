First Alert Traffic: Police on scene of fatal crash involving bicyclist

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol say a 73-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a truck while riding his bicycle.

The crash happened near the intersection of 44th Ave East and 9th Street East in Bradenton on Thursday evening. Troopers say there are no charges pending for the driver of the truck.

Please avoid the area if possible. The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.