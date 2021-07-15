City of Sarasota announces mobile app to simplify non-emergency requests

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota has announced a new mobile app to help streamline non-emergency service requests.

Click-2-Fix is free and available for download for Android and Apple mobile devices. Search “CoS Click-2-Fix” in app stores.

“This is something I’ve wanted since before I was elected, but all the credit is due to our City Manager Marlon Brown, our IT Director Herminio Rodriguez, and our staff. They took the idea and built this program from the ground up,” said Vice Mayor Erik Arroyo. “Now reporting problems will be significantly easier: any resident can pull up this app on their phone and take a picture of an issue, automatically generating a work order for the city. It’s quick, efficient and makes sense in this cyber age. I anticipate Click-2-Fix will be well received by residents and visitors, and I appreciate our city’s amazing initiative and innovative approach to this invention, which will save us taxpayer dollars.”

Ten categories are available to submit a request service: code compliance, noise complaint, public landscaping/trees, park issues, parking, safety hazards, sewer issues, streets/signs/streetlights, trash/recycling and water issues.

The specific location is pinpointed through standard GIS mapping. Once submitted, Click-2-Fix provides the user with tracking updates when an email address is provided.

A web-based version of the app is also available at www.Sarasotafl.gov/CoS-Click-2-Fix

