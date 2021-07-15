Books and Badges literacy event aims to make a difference in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -On Wednesday morning several officers and members from the housing authority went out into a portion of the Newton community in Sarasota to give out books and Chick-Fil-A sandwiches.
“This is an annual event our agency looks forward to every summer. This is an incredible opportunity for our officers and children to spend time with one another and continue to foster positive relationships over a love of reading,” said Chief Jim Rieser in a news release.
People who took a part of the event gave free books to low-income children to read and curb the loss of summer learning. Organizers tell ABC7 it serves a bigger purpose to provide a positive interaction with the city officers.
