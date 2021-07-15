Advertise With Us
Books and Badges literacy event aims to make a difference in Sarasota

Books and Badges event took place in Sarasota on Wednesday.
Books and Badges event took place in Sarasota on Wednesday.(wwsb)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -On Wednesday morning several officers and members from the housing authority went out into a portion of the Newton community in Sarasota to give out books and Chick-Fil-A sandwiches.

“This is an annual event our agency looks forward to every summer. This is an incredible opportunity for our officers and children to spend time with one another and continue to foster positive relationships over a love of reading,” said Chief Jim Rieser in a news release.

People who took a part of the event gave free books to low-income children to read and curb the loss of summer learning. Organizers tell ABC7 it serves a bigger purpose to provide a positive interaction with the city officers.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

