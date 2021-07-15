Books and Badges literacy event aims to make a difference in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -On Wednesday morning several officers and members from the housing authority went out into a portion of the Newton community in Sarasota to give out books and Chick-Fil-A sandwiches.

Here are some of the things inside of the bags given to kids this morning at the Books & Badges event held by the @HousingSarasota in partnership with the @SarasotaPD. @mysuncoast pic.twitter.com/mqkTTb7Cq3 — Daniela Hurtado (@DaniCHurtado_) July 14, 2021

“This is an annual event our agency looks forward to every summer. This is an incredible opportunity for our officers and children to spend time with one another and continue to foster positive relationships over a love of reading,” said Chief Jim Rieser in a news release.

.@SarasotaPD officers were handing out books to the kids to continue to build a positive relationship and trust. One of the lieutenants tells me some of these officers come on their days off to events in this area to show the kids they care about them and are here for them. pic.twitter.com/CYnVMzrrEh — Daniela Hurtado (@DaniCHurtado_) July 14, 2021

People who took a part of the event gave free books to low-income children to read and curb the loss of summer learning. Organizers tell ABC7 it serves a bigger purpose to provide a positive interaction with the city officers.

We're not sure who had more fun... us or the kids 💙🚔 Thanks for stopping by, @DaniCHurtado_ #PathForward https://t.co/ga1NN2x5mY — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) July 14, 2021

