UPDATE: All clear is given after Port Charlotte evacuation

UPDATE 3:15: The LCSO Bomb Squad identified the unknown substance as a rifle sight coated with cosmoline, a rust prevention substance.

There is no longer a threat to the public. The scene has been cleared.

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County firefighters have evacuated a small shopping plaza Wednesday afternoon after a woman told a sheriff’s deputy she feared she may have explosive material in her car, authorities said.

First responders began evacuating the businesses at the corner of Harbor Boulevard and Gertrude Avenue around 2 p.m., after a woman flagged down a Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputy. According to Charlotte County Fire Rescue, the woman said she had an an old military-type pouch inside her car with an unknown substance inside.

Authorities told ABC7 that out of an abundance of caution, they evacuated some businesses near the vehicle. The Lee County bomb squad has been asked to assist in removing and disposing of the item.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.