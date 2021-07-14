Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

UPDATE: All clear is given after Port Charlotte evacuation

Authorities are investigating possible explosive material in a car in Port Charlotte Wednesday.
Authorities are investigating possible explosive material in a car in Port Charlotte Wednesday.(CCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE 3:15: The LCSO Bomb Squad identified the unknown substance as a rifle sight coated with cosmoline, a rust prevention substance.

There is no longer a threat to the public. The scene has been cleared.

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County firefighters have evacuated a small shopping plaza Wednesday afternoon after a woman told a sheriff’s deputy she feared she may have explosive material in her car, authorities said.

First responders began evacuating the businesses at the corner of Harbor Boulevard and Gertrude Avenue around 2 p.m., after a woman flagged down a Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputy. According to Charlotte County Fire Rescue, the woman said she had an an old military-type pouch inside her car with an unknown substance inside.

Authorities told ABC7 that out of an abundance of caution, they evacuated some businesses near the vehicle. The Lee County bomb squad has been asked to assist in removing and disposing of the item.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 5
Update: No one injured in shooting incident near Webber Street
Ryker Swor
Sarasota man charged in hit-and-run crash
Red tide spreading to more Sarasota beaches, health department says
Sarasota, Florida
Sarasota named one of 10 best places to live in the U.S.
Cheryl Kay Hamon
After a dozen unnecessary calls to 911, woman faces charges, police say

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 7
Education board approves new school standards
Paul Nicolazzi
Bradenton man charged with illegal dumping
Emmabella Rudd
Sarasota native wins international award for work fighting Type 1 Diabetes
The lawsuit contends Florida's law jeopardizes safe operation of cruise vessels by increasing...
Norwegian cruises sues Florida over virus vaccination law