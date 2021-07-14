SOSCUBA Protests continue across Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -It is now the third day of protests in the City of Sarasota. Residents are standing behind their neighbors in Cuba and say they are demanding change and an end to decades of oppression.

“The fact that Cubans, in order to orchestrate this massive protest [in Cuba] have to have lose their fear of what might be the consequences of this. The fact is, is the state cannot jail everybody,” said University of Florida Cuban Studies expert, Lilian Guerra.

HAPPENING NOW: Demonstrators protesting for the rights of Cubans on the island. There is a much bigger crowd here today than there was yesterday. Crowds outside of Marina Jack. Several @SarasotaPD officers out here too. @mysuncoast pic.twitter.com/TeZIoz1wow — Daniela Hurtado (@DaniCHurtado_) July 13, 2021

People across the Suncoast out by the numbers shouting the word “freedom.” They tells ABC7 they’re tired of seeing the mishandling by the government when it comes to the public health and economic crisis.

“Cuba is an island that is always open to change with it being quite so much time. It’s time to go ahead and dream again,” said USF Cuban studies expert, Madeline Camara.

Signs of the protest in Sarasota ⬇️ @mysuncoast pic.twitter.com/w9vMzBlcQs — Daniela Hurtado (@DaniCHurtado_) July 13, 2021

While some are showing their support by taking to the streets across Florida, others have told us they feel like they need to do more. A Suncoast family who wished to remain anonymous told us they have plans to go down to Miami and get on boats to head down to Cuba and show solidarity.

“Probably the worst response to this situation. What we need to do is act on behalf of the Cuban people through legal means and in coordination with our own government,” said Guerra. “They would be giving the Cuban government complete justification to take action against those vessels and would be potentially an act of war in the United States.”

The U.S. Coast Guard that protest the waters down there urged people on social media to not take to the seas.

#ThisJustIn - Please read Rear Admiral Eric C. Jones, Commander, @USCG Seventh District & Director, DHS Joint Task Force-Southeast statement on recent Cuban events. pic.twitter.com/hrs5eErWGC — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) July 12, 2021

Leaders at the Governor roundtable on Tuesday afternoon also urged people in the community to be patient and remain calm.

The people of Cuba are not protesting about COVID vaccines or shortages — they are demanding an end to the Communist dictatorship that has imprisoned the island for more than six decades. #SOSCuba pic.twitter.com/uNuPb4t89y — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 13, 2021

The Governor announced his support for the Cuban people this week. DeSantis said that the United States needs to step in and help bring internet access to the people of Cuba. He noted during the roundtable discussion, he was doing research into it and making calls.

Many of the Cubans on the Suncoast have told us they have had a hard time getting a hold of their loved ones since the blackouts on the island began following mass protests on the streets of the island on Sunday.

Riots of this magnitude haven’t been seen in Cuba in decades and even then, experts and local Cubans tell us nothing has been done to this magnitude ever before. Some local Cuban Americans told ABC7 on Monday they never thought they’d see this in their lifetime.

“Everybody keeps referencing the August 1994. Maleconazo. The last time that there were riots literally in Havana alone and they lasted about a day. What has been missing from that calculus of why those riots happened was in fact the same factor that Cubans are facing today which is the unmasking of the lack of humanitarianism of the Cuban regime,” said Guerra.

Guerra says research came to find the reason more than half a million Cubans got sick in the 1994 epidemic was because of the diet of the Cuban people.

“They had nothing to put into their beans [like peppers that are rich in vitamins] because of the control the government exercised over the economy and the lack of resources in the country,” said Guerra. “I think that these things are equivalent to what we’re seeing today. The Cuban state is responsible for the degree of which Cubans have been affected by the pandemic.”

She says it’s comparable to what provoked the outrage in the 90s.

“One of the dampers on protests was the ability for many Cubans to leave the country and to really get automatic residency in the United States until 2016 under the Cuban adjustment act,” said Guerra. “The inability of Cubans to do that means that they are stuck there and young people who otherwise might have spent their lives trying to get out, were in fact hoping to get out and being apolitical, as they say in Cuba. And they can’t do that.”

Guerra says several things play a role in what we’re seeing today and that’s one of the major factors.

