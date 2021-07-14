Advertise With Us
Sarasota school board votes to end mask requirements

Sarasota County's School Security Plan
By Venice Gondolier
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (Venice Gondolier) - Students in Sarasota County schools will have the option to wear masks -- or not-- when school resumes in August, the county school board decided Tuesday.

According to our coverage partners at the Venice Gondolier, the board voted 5-0 formally lift the district’s mask mandate.

Vaccinations will also be suggested, but not required.

“If you did not get the vaccine and you were with someone who tested positive, you will still have to quarantine for 10 days and practice social distancing,” Chair Shirley Brown said. “We will be watching the numbers on the Dashboard very carefully when school resumes.”

“We do have cases escalating in Florida again, so we may have to look at this again if the CDC makes new recommendations,” Brown said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for schools on July 9, recommending that unvaccinated people should continue to wear masks indoors.

That would include all children under the age of 12 since none of the vaccines are approved for them yet. Such a change would require the board to re-advertise the policy in a process that takes 30 days.

The law prohibits schools, businesses and other entities from requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The district’s mask requirement for 2020-2021 officially expired on June 30, so students and staff in summer school have been mostly mask-free since July 1.

