Sarasota native wins international award for work fighting Type 1 Diabetes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota native is receiving international attention for her work fighting Type 1 Diabetes.

Emmaella Rudd, a student at Florida State University, is one of 400 individuals from around the world to receive a Diana Award, established in memory of the late Princess of Wales to recognize the social action or humanitarian work of young people.

Rudd is studying Public Health and has been featured on ABC7 several times for her work raising awareness for Type 1 diabetes. She was diagnosed at age 5 and is working to increase awareness and fund research.

“I’ve been at work for the past 14 years of my life to find a cure,” she said. “It is my passion. I am always working on something related to it, whether it be fundraising, shaping legislation or educating those communities that don’t have education on it.”

Since her own diagnosis, Rudd has volunteered countless hours for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. She has organized fundraisers, support groups and has addressed Congress on behalf of diabetes research. To date, her efforts have helped raise awareness and more than $350,000 for diabetes research.

The Diana Award, which is bestowed by the charity of the same name, was established in memory of Diana Spencer, Princess of Wales, and is supported by Diana’s sons, the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, and the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry. Because of travel restrictions related to the pandemic, Rudd said she’ll miss out on the opportunity to meet with the princes and other awards recipients at an in-person ceremony, but she said that’s only a small disappointment when she considers the cause that drives her.

Rudd is very actively advocating against the high costs of insulin.

“My perspective has developed, and my understanding has changed from fundraising, to education, to advocacy and seeing how much we can get done working with local state and federal representatives,” she said. “Insulin costs far, far less to make than what is charged for it. It’s price gouging. So we work with lawmakers to make it affordable.” Rudd added: “We focus on finding a cure, yes, but we also focus on why we can’t afford the medicine and the supplies. We can’t save lives without focusing on the present.”

She is also competing in the Miss Florida USA pageant July 17 and she hopes to use the stage as a chance to advocate for others.

