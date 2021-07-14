Advertise With Us
Sarasota man had hundreds of child porn images on his phone, police say

Joseph Leuvano
Joseph Leuvano(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota condominium security guard is in jail after a tip led police to find hundreds of images and videos of child pornography stored on his phone, authorities said.

Acting on information from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the Sarasota Police Department executed a search warrant for 32-year-old Joseph Leuvano at his home in the 1600 block of Prospect Street.

In a suitcase in Leuvano’s bedroom, detectives found a cellphone with images of child pornography. Leuvano was arrested and charged with four counts of transmission of child pornography by electronic device, the arrest report says.

Forensic technicians later extracted more than 300 images and 250 videos depicting child pornography, sexual battery, bondage and bestiality from the phone, the report said.

On Tuesday, July 13, while Leuvano was in the Sarasota County Jail, he was charged with 40 addition counts of sexual performance by a child--possession of child pornography.

Leuvano remains without bond in the Sarasota County Jail.

