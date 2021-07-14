North Port Police seeking burglary suspect caught on dash cam

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Over the July 4th weekend, several unlocked vehicles were burglarized.

North Port Police say that the individual behind these crimes was caught red-handed by a neighbor’s dash cam. The driver of the vehicle illuminated the man in bright lights and he was captured running away. The suspect is a white male and was wearing a back pack and black gloves.

Police posted the video to their social media page in hopes someone will recognize him.

Help us identify this suspect in recent UNLOCKED car burglaries. pic.twitter.com/IeTblU07t3 — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) July 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.