Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

North Port Police seeking burglary suspect caught on dash cam

Do you recognize this burglary suspect?
Do you recognize this burglary suspect?(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Over the July 4th weekend, several unlocked vehicles were burglarized.

North Port Police say that the individual behind these crimes was caught red-handed by a neighbor’s dash cam. The driver of the vehicle illuminated the man in bright lights and he was captured running away. The suspect is a white male and was wearing a back pack and black gloves.

Police posted the video to their social media page in hopes someone will recognize him.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 5
Update: No one injured in shooting incident near Webber Street
Ryker Swor
Sarasota man charged in hit-and-run crash
Sarasota, Florida
Sarasota named one of 10 best places to live in the U.S.
Red tide spreading to more Sarasota beaches, health department says
Cheryl Kay Hamon
After a dozen unnecessary calls to 911, woman faces charges, police say

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 5
Update: No one injured in shooting incident near Webber Street
Sarasota County's School Security Plan
Sarasota school board votes to end mask requirements
Joseph Leuvano
Sarasota man had hundreds of child porn images on his phone, police say
Arrests during violent protests will carry stiffer penalties since a new law was enacted this...
State trying to avoid mediation in challenge to anti-protest law