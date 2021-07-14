Advertise With Us
North Port flooding situation begins to improve as water recedes

Floodwaters receding in North Port.
Floodwaters receding in North Port.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - What a difference a few days makes. Floodwaters in the northern section of North Port are now receding. Just days ago, most of that area was underwater.

“I’m really relieved that it’s gone down and we could see the road finally,” said Paige Booth, a North Port resident.

That’s how many residents are feeling, now that the severe flooding in their neighborhoods has improved.

“It’s getting there, it’s going to take awhile for it to get there and dry up,” said Booth. “But eventually we will go right back to normal.”

Floodwaters from the Myakkahatchee Creek had spilled over onto the streets on and near Sumter Boulevard, even threatening homes. One 95-year-old resident who has seen a few floods in her time says she wasn’t too phased by these floodwaters.

“It certainly is interesting, it’s not boring,” said Hilda Ward, a North Port resident. “I tell you, we had a great big fish over there in that water.”

Vultures were actually making a meal of one of those big fish found in the street. Most of the roads that were flooded are now clear. Some of them still have a little bit of water. City officials say crews are going to continue to keep a very close eye on things.

“We got our brush trucks, our machinery has been out there,” said Josh Taylor, a spokesperson for the city of North Port. “We’ve got public works and their storm crews evaluating the storm drains, looking to see what types of impacts. Some of these areas have been under four or five feet of water and now that the water is going down, you can get a better look.”

Something else city officials are keeping a very close eye on is a bridge on Price Boulevard, down the road from Salford Boulevard. Part of that bridge area was washed out. When water levels drop, crews say they will fix it.

It has been raining on and off and more rain is expected, but city officials say they aren’t too concerned about that.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

