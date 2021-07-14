More afternoon storms today, then a break!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have another rainy season afternoon, then a break in the action for a few days. Tuesday’s storms produced a few good downpours. Longboat Key received 0.67″, downtown Bradenton 0.53″, SRQ airport reported 0.07″, Lakewood Ranch just 0.01″ and Venice 0.05″. Flood warnings continue for the Myakka River At Myakka River State Park, and the City of North Port. And rainy season continues, with afternoon storms widespread through Wednesday, when our rain chances are back to 70%. Rain chances are lower again, near 20% to 30%, by the end of the week as slightly drier air moves overhead. Rain chances increase slightly for the weekend.

The tropics are still quiet for now. There are no new storms to look at for at least the next 5 days in the southern Atlantic or Caribbean. A small storm in the northern Atlantic has a 10% chance of developing, but that one will never affect us on the Suncoast.

