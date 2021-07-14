Longboat Key hotels split on the effects of Red Tide

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) -Beaches are a huge part of the Suncoast’s tourism and the recent threat of red tide has some tourists on the edge, including tourism officials such as Visit Sarasota President Virginia Haley.

“This is something that we have to monitor very closely,” said Haley.

Haley said so far this year, when it comes to red tide, the impact has been minimal.

“So far in terms of visitation, we have not seen that. We have our fingers crossed that the tides will be in our favor,” said Haley.

A favor that Sea Horse Beach Resort Manager Stephanie Ashenbremer hopes to continue to be a theme at her resort, with the recent red tide off of Longboat Key. She said they haven’t seen any guests cancel or leave early.

“With the red tide, we haven’t had any issues. We haven’t had any guests complain. It’s been beautiful out here all week,” said Ashenbremer.

But down the street at the Diplomat Beach Resort rental manager, Shaylee Kalambeheti said it is a little of a different story.

“We didn’t notice any fish kill until Sunday,” said Kalambeheti.

Kalambaheti said unlike their fellow resorts up the road, they have had some people back out.

“We have a few people that left a day early yesterday because of the fish-kill and we have had a few people decide not to come,” said Kalambeheti.

When it comes to situations over at the Diplomat, Haley said the best thing that can be done to inform visitors, is to keep their website supplied with information.

“It’s important to be very transparent with our visitors and we rely heavily on the Mote Beach Conditions reports,” said Haley.

