First Alert Traffic: Police working to direct traffic as demonstrators march in support of Cuba

Police are working to direct traffic during a demonstration in support of Cuba.
Police are working to direct traffic during a demonstration in support of Cuba.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Traffic delays are being reported as demonstrators march in downtown Sarasota in support of Cuba.

Sarasota Police are working to direct traffic around US 41 and Gulfstream and thank residents for their patience.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

