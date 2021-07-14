First Alert Traffic: Police working to direct traffic as demonstrators march in support of Cuba

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Traffic delays are being reported as demonstrators march in downtown Sarasota in support of Cuba.

Sarasota Police are working to direct traffic around US 41 and Gulfstream and thank residents for their patience.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨 We’re aware of demonstrations happening near Gulfstream and Tamiami Trail (US 41). We’re working to ensure everyone is safe in the area as well other roads throughout downtown @CityofSarasota where demonstrators are. We appreciate your patience. pic.twitter.com/6oBM9C7b0e — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) July 14, 2021

