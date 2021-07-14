Advertise With Us
DeSantis announces $44 million to support Florida’s most vulnerable students and schools

(WAFB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Wednesday, Governor DeSantis announced that the Florida Department of Education has awarded $44 million in federal Unified School Improvement Grant (UniSIG) funds to support 149 struggling schools in 29 districts.

The funds will be used to support Florida’s lowest performing five percent of schools. Teachers at these schools that have earned highly effective or effective ratings can receive up to $15,000.

Each school will receive up to $100,000 to fund an Early Literacy Coach for the English Language Arts B.E.S.T standards, and up to $100,000 for a school-based Strategic Initiatives Coach for the same standards.

Each school will also receive up to $30,000 for teaching materials and supplemental teacher development.

“With these funds we ensure our students have world-class educators in front of them each and every day,” said Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran.

Manatee’s Oneco Elementary and Sarasota’s Emma E. Booker Elementary are among the Florida schools receiving these funds.

