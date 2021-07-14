Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Bradenton man charged with illegal dumping

Paul Nicolazzi
Paul Nicolazzi(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man has been arrested for dumping more than 1,300 pounds of trash behind an empty building on Cortez Road without permission, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The illegal dumping was discovered April 7, when a man interested in buying the property noticed the driver of a pickup truck behind the building in the 200 block of Cortez Road, dumping a large amount of litter.

When the prospective buyer challenged the man dumping the litter, he said the man told him he had permission from the owner of the property to dump items behind the building. The man then fled the area, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The potential buyer doubted the man’s story and snapped a photo of the pickup truck.

When the property owner arrived, they called police. From the photo, deputies were able to determine that the owner of the vehicle was Paul Nicolazzi, 46, of Bradenton.

When contacted, Nicolazzi, told deputies he had permission to dump the trash; when confronted, Nicolazzi apologized and offered to pay for the dumping fees, the affidavit said.

The affidavit also said that 1,380 pounds of trash were collected and taken to the landfill. The property owner wished to pursue charges.

Nicolazzi was arrested July 13 and charged with littering of more than 500 pounds, a third-degree felony, the sheriff’s office said.

