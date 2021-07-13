‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign

LINCOLN, Neb. (CNN) - When a group of Burger King employees in Nebraska quit their jobs over the working conditions, they left a sign outside the restaurant that read, “We all quit. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

The staff at a Burger King location in Lincoln, Nebraska, say they were upset by the working conditions at the restaurant, like broken air conditioning in the kitchen that pushed temperatures into the 90s.

Manager Rachael Flores says she ended up at the hospital getting fluids for dehydration. When she gave her two weeks’ notice, so did eight of her staff. At the end of that period, they left a message to management on the sign outside the store. It read, “We all quit. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

“We wanted a big laugh to them, so the whole ‘we all quit’ was mainly to them,” Flores said. “It was just more or less taking turns because it’s actually kind of tiring putting the letters up there.”

It was around 6 a.m. when Flores helped another resigning worker change the letters on the sign. A few hours later, she got a call from upper management telling her the sign needed to be taken down.

“I told him I couldn’t do that because we were short-staffed and lunch was just starting,” she said.

Soon, another boss arrived at the location asking for her key and card. After a total of about six hours, the “We all quit” sign was replaced with one that read, “Now hiring. Flexible schedules.”

Burger King released a statement regarding the situation.

“The work experience described at this location is not in line with our brand values. Our franchisee is looking into this situation to ensure this doesn’t happen in the future,” it read.

