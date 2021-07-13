Two more days of afternoon storms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rainy season continues this week, with more storms for the next two afternoons. Monday’s storms ended up being light. North Port received 0.17″, SRQ airport reported 0.03″, Lakewood Ranch just 0.01″ and Venice 0.05″. Flood warnings continue for the Myakka River At Myakka River State Park, and the City of North Port. And rainy season continues, with afternoon storms more widespread through Wednesday, when our rain chances are back to 60% to 70%. Rain chances are lower again, near 30%, by the end of the week.

The tropics are still quiet for now. There are no new storms to look at for at least the next 5 days.

Tropical Outlook (Station)

