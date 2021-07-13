Troubling waters for manatees

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Manatee death rates in 2021 have been troubling, especially as Florida broke the all time record of deaths at 841 total since the beginning of the year until July 2.

The leading factor in the record number of deaths is due to the trouble in Indian River Lagoon. Substantial seagrass loss early in the year led to over 300 manatee deaths in Brevard County alone. However, the problem is not as easy as replacing the seagrass, as the environment is not healthy enough to sustain growth.

As we move closer towards the winter months, and we get closer to manatees going back to their safe spaces for winter, is there a way to prevent this from happening again in 2022? Could we provide a food resource or lead the migration pattern to healthy waters?

Justin Bloom, the Founder of Suncoast Waterkeeper’s, explained, “I don’t know how realistic is it to get, you know, some type of food over to the population. Manatees, I mean they’re adaptable. They have been around for a long time, they can find other food sources and other areas, hopefully. I don’t know how realistic it is to try to meet them where they may go in to Indian River Lagoon or elsewhere and to try to feed them. It might ultimately be harmful because then they think that every year at that time, maybe they go back and expect that there’s going to be free lunch.”

Now it is unknown how these manatees will migrate once it starts to cool off again. Bloom explains that “the medium and longer term (estimate) has to be on reducing pollutions from its source, and that is hard. I think that is the job we elect our representatives to do, to protect us from a crashing estuary.”

Meanwhile, you can do a small part by being vigilant when out boating as boating related accidents have increased since the migration out of lagoons according Florida Fish and Wildlife.

