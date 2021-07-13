Advertise With Us
Sheriff: Fatal stabbing believed to be self-defense, man identified

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
UPDATED July 13, to add identification of individuals involved, self-defense conclusion.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Detectives said Tuesday they are now ‘confident’ that a fatal stabbing that happened early Sunday morning in the Star Mobile Home Park in Bradenton was a case of self-defense.

Shortly before 6 a.m., a 911 call was made about a person who had been injured in a fall. Deputies learned that there had been some type of disturbance at the home between the victim and his ex-girlfriend.

When they arrived, they found a man, identified Tuesday as Raul Rosario Lopez Felix, on the ground, dead, with a stab wound to the chest.

The ex-girlfriend, identified Tuesday as Aniela Rios Seda, told detectives that she was being abused and claimed that her ex-boyfriend was hitting and choking her when she stabbed him once in his chest.

