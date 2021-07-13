Advertise With Us
Sarasota named one of 10 best places to live in the U.S.

Sarasota, Florida
Sarasota, Florida(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota has been named one of the 10 best places to live in the U.S. in 2021-22 by U.S. News & World Report.

The list ranked metro areas based on quality of life, desirability, housing affordability, job market, and net migration ratings. Sarasota placed ninth.

“Sarasota has a distinct vibe that’s different from Florida’s relative coastal cities, with its own vibrant arts scene, beachy atmosphere and burgeoning food culture,” the magazine said.

This wasn’t the only list the city made. Sarasota was also named the second fastest growing place in the U.S. and the fifth safest place to live in the U.S.

Mayor Hagen Brody expressed her appreciation, ““These are incredible honors for our community, but they only affirm what we already know: That this is a wonderful place that has something truly special to offer for everyone.”

