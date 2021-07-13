Sarasota man charged in hit-and-run crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An 18-year-old Sarasota man was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash on Bee Ridge Road Monday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to investigators, Ryker Swor, of Sarasota, was driving an SUV southbound on Interstate 75 at about 7:30 p.m., in a reckless manner, approaching the intersection of Bee Ridge Road.

As Swor exited onto Bee Ridge heading west, he drove over a curb and back into the westbound lanes, hitting another westbound SUV with two people inside. Swor then left the scene. The two people in the second SUV sustained minor injuries, the FHP said.

Swor and his vehicle were found later. Swor was arrested and charged with reckless driving, leaving the scene of a traffic crash with property damage, leaving the scene of a crash with injury, and fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

He was booked into the Sarasota County Jail.

