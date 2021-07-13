Punta Gorda woman accused of trying to set fire to home with people inside

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman is facing an arson charge after deputies say she attempted to set fire to a home using a cloth.

Deputies say Felicia M. DeMaio attempted to commit arson after leaving a home on Stafford Street and fleeing toward Quincy Street. When officers located DeMaio, she said she had flicked a cigarette butt on the property, but went back to the scene with officers.

Through investigation, deputies determined that DeMaio allegedly lit a cloth on fire outside the home while leaving. A male victim says he asked DeMaio where the smell was coming from and she answered that it was her cigarette.

But soon, the victim smelled smoke and flames coming from the cloth near where DeMaio was seen exiting. The homeowner confronted her and she fled the scene.

When officers caught up with her, they found a lighter on her person. No one could find any cigarettes on the property and the State Fire Marshal said the cloth was set afire with an open flame.

Felicia DeMaio is facing a charge of Arson.

